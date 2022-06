Tennis

‘I am proud’ - Iga Swiatek speaks to Barbara Schett in the Cube after French Open quarter-final win

Iga Swiatek made it 33 wins on the bounce when beating Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2 to reach the French Open semi-finals, and she told Barbara Schett in the Eurosport Cube that she was extremely proud of the performance.

00:03:40, 2 hours ago