Rafael Nadal has rowed back on suggestions that this could be his last year competing at the French Open.

The 13-time French Open winner said in the wake of his epic quarter-final win against Novak Djokovic that his tennis future was “super difficult” owing to a chronic foot injury.

Ad

This led to suggestions that the 21-time Grand Slam winner could be competing at Roland-Garros for a final time.

Roland-Garros 'Don't give Rafa up for dead so soon' - Uncle Toni says foolish to write off Nadal 4 HOURS AGO

However, Nadal has clarified that he expects to play the French major next year.

"I am confident and I trust I can return [to Roland-Garros]," said Nadal . “I accept things as they come, I have no intention of making it seem like a farewell.

"We keep working to find a solution to my foot injury. My intention is to return to Roland-Garros next year."

Speculation surrounding his future had grown after comments made following his 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) win over world No. 1 Djokovic.

"I am old enough to not hide things or come here to say a thing that I don't believe," Nadal said on Tuesday.

"I don't know what can happen. I think, as I said before, I'm going to be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don't know what's going to happen after here.

"I have what I have in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or small solution to that, then it's becoming super difficult for me. So that's it.

"I am just enjoying every day that I have the chance to be here, and without thinking much about what can happen in the future. Of course, I'm going to keep fighting to find a solution, but for the moment we haven't [got one].

"So just giving myself a chance to play another semi-final here at Roland-Garros is a lot of energy for me."

Nadal faces Alexander Zverev on Friday for a spot in the final with Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic on the other side of the draw.

'Wow!' - Nadal breaks Djokovic again with 'monster forehand'

- - -

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Not sure I've seen him play better' - McEnroe hails 'extraordinary' Nadal YESTERDAY AT 16:42