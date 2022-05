Tennis

'I couldn't focus' - Simona Halep suffers panic attack in Qinwen Zheng loss

Simona Halep said she is feeling 'good' despite needing medical assistance fduring her French Open second round defeat to Qinwen Zheng. The 2018 champion revealed she had suffered from a panic attack. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:55, 21 minutes ago