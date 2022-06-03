Rafael Nadal was posed a strange hypothetical question during his post-match press conference after reaching the final of the French Open on Friday.

Nadal progressed to the final at Roland-Garros, but with the match having been in the balance against Zverev at 7-6(2) 6-6 when the German had to retire hurt following a nasty ankle injury

Zverev cried out in agony after going over on his right ankle, and the severity of the injury was immediately clear . The third seed had to leave the court in a wheelchair after being consoled by Nadal.

After a short period, Zverev returned to the court on crutches to confirm his retirement - with Nadal progressing to the final.

Asked in his post-match press conference if a genie offered him a new foot if he lost the final on Sunday he would take the deal or if he would rather win the final and keep his current foot, Nadal was clear in his response.

"I would prefer to lose Sunday's final and get a new foot," Nadal said.

"I would be happy with my life with a new foot. [To] win is beautiful, but life is much more important than any title, especially after the career that I've had."

Earlier, he gave his thoughts on his fallen opponent, who suffered such a gut-wrenching injury at a crucial point in the match. He was as magnanimous as ever.

“I know how much he was fighting to win a Grand Slam,” he said. “For the moment he was very unlucky. I’m sure he’s going to win much more than one and I wish him all the best.

“It had been a super tough match, over three hours, we hadn’t finished the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour today when he’s playing on this super high level. Difficult to say a lot of things in this situation.”

The former world No. 1 observed that it was a bittersweet finish to the match and that it was very tough to see his opponent crying and in such a bad way.

“For me, to be in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream,” he continued.

“But at the same time, to finish that way, I have been there in the small room with Sascha, to see him crying is a very rough moment. All the best to him and his team.”

