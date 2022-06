Tennis

‘I didn’t say that bad word’ - Alexander Zverev denies swearing after warning from umpire at French Open

‘I didn’t say that bad word’ - Alexander Zverev denies swearing after receiving a code violation warning from the umpire in his semi-final with Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:27, 11 minutes ago