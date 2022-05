Tennis

'I feel tired' - Carlos Alcaraz happy after winning battle with Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Carlos Alcaraz came through a five-set epic over fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach round three of French Open. The teenage sensation emerged 6-1 6-7(7-9) 5-7 7-6(7-2) 6-4 on Court Simonne-Mathieu. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:45, 22 minutes ago