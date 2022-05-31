With Rafael Nadal having admitted that a potential retirement from tennis could be on the horizon, his uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, has given his thoughts on the matter.

Nadal moved ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer at the top of the men’s all-time charts with his 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January despite his ongoing injury torment.

However, his preparation for the clay-court Grand Slam was interrupted due to the return of his chronic foot problem, with Nadal having admitted in his press conference that he is aware of how precious every match is at this stage of his career.

“I am in the quarter-finals of Roland-Garros,” Nadal said. “I am just enjoying the fact I am here for one more year.

“Being honest, every match that I play here I do not know if it will be the last match here in Roland-Garros in my tennis career. That is my situation now.

“I went through a tough process again with my foot. I do not know what will happen in the near future with my career, so I am just trying to enjoy and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream. I hope to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible and then let’s see.”

Speaking in an interview with Onda Cero , Toni Nadal said he was still optimistic that this would not be his nephew's final Roland-Garros.

"I hope so but I don't know," he said. "I haven't talked about it more than necessary with him. I hope he mitigates his problems and continues playing for some more time.

"When you have more pain than you should, it tires you out. Rafael competes because he thinks he has a chance of victory, but with pain, the options are reduced and you can't make an effort like this every year.

"In sport, we should try to ensure that the health of athletes is not seriously damaged when their careers end. It goes very far to the limit, more and more fast, stronger and stronger, and the body has a hard time resisting it. They should put a limit on this. The price paid is very expensive.

"When you are in these tournaments, you go to the limit and Rafa is going to do it again. Every year it is more difficult, but I think there is time to recover."

"The television channels and platforms wanted this game at night and it is what it is," he said. "You don't have to think about it anymore, play and see if you are lucky. It changes a lot.

"During the day, it is hot and the ball bounces - it is alive - and for Djokovic, it is more difficult to control the ball. Playing during the day is what is more like a final.

"It is more logical that it was played during the day, but I am confident that this will not be his last Roland Garros."

Speaking about his current charge, Auger-Aliassime, he added: "He has improved a lot, he is progressing. He is also extraordinary as a person and it is a pleasure to work with him. He can beat anyone."

