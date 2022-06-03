Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has congratulated Coco Gauff for progressing to the French Open final in Paris.

After the match, Gauff was quick to condemn gun violence in response to a shooting at a Tulsa medical centre this week and in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Gauff wrote 'Peace. End gun violence. Coco.' on the camera lens then spoke in detail about the sensitive topic in her press conference after the match.

Obama, a long-time admirer of Gauff, sent her a congratulatory message on Twitter for reaching the final at Roland-Garros.

She tweeted: "Congrats, Coco Gauff I'm so proud of you, and I will be rooting for you all the way!"

Obama has made her support of Gauff public in the past. She tweeted "Coco is terrific!" when Gauff, who was 15 at the time, beat Polona Hercog in the third round of Wimbledon back in 2019.

Gauff responded: "She's one of my role models, so it was just cool to see that she knows I exist."

'Gauff is very sensitive to this' - Evert on 'end gun violence' strong message

On August 1 2019, the pair met in person for the first time while Gauff was competing at the Citi Open in Washington.

Obama tweeted afterwards: "Thrilled to visit with Coco Gauff today. A wonderful young woman who's showing us that we don't have to wait to see what the next generation can do."

Gauff replied: "Today I got to meet my idol Michelle Obama. Her words and wisdom on my journey will stay with me on the court over the course of my career.

"She is a true inspiration. I have never arrived, I am always becoming! Thank you for your time."

