Tennis

'I'm sure Zverev will win Slams' - Alex Corretja reacts to horror Alexander Zverev injury at French Open

'I'm sure Zverev will win Slams' - Alex Corretja reacts to the horror Alexander Zverev injury in his semi-final with Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:12, an hour ago