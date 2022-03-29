Stanislas Wawrinka has spoken of his excitement for his comeback on the ATP Challenger Tour after training with Dominic Thiem in Marbella.

The former world No. 3 has endured injury-blighted campaigns the last few years and has struggled to make a sustained run on the ATP Tour as a result.

However, at the age of 36, he is now ready to make another attempted return to action at the event , which is being held from 27 March until 3 April.

Wawrinka accepted a wild card in order to participate in Marbella and will be hoping to use the event as a springboard to get back to the form and fitness he requires to compete at the top level once more, having already had a training match with Thiem.

“I see that I still have in me what it takes to be able in the future if things go well in the other areas (physical and tennis), to hang on against the best and win matches – I’m not where I want to be in terms of fitness yet, but my body allows me to push three-four hour training days,” he told Le Matin

“There with Thiem, it was two hours of high intensity and the level was there, now we will have to do it in matches, repeat it day after day – this is the goal for the next few weeks, see how the foot reacts in competition, as emotions cause the body to behave differently.

“He tenses more, my foot is doing well overall. Zero pain? It doesn’t exist especially at my age, but I can chain the days without these pains that wear mentally.

“I’m happy to be here, it’s a small success but already a real one. I will be able to answer this question better this summer, this is where I will really see where I am.”

After taking the offer of a wild card to enter the Challenger 125 event, Wawrinka simply tweeted "Let's gooooo" after the main draw was announced by the tournament on social media.

This will be the Swiss star's first return to the ATP Challenger Tour since August 2020 when he took part in two successive events in Prague, and he is set to face off against Sweden's Elias Ymer. Thiem is scheduled to play Argentine Pedro Cachin.

Wawrinka suffers incredible collapse to lose fifth-set tie-break from 8-4 up

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played competitive tennis since he lost out to Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March last year after he sustained a left foot injury that required two surgeries.

"I’m not just getting ready to go back and say goodbye at the same time,” he had told L’Equipe

"The desire is to rediscover emotions, I still have this flame inside me that makes me love tennis.

"I love to play it, I love to train, I love toughness. As long as I have this, I want to continue a little longer, because it is a huge opportunity for me to be a tennis player.

"I’m not done with my chapter on tennis.”

The Andalucia Open field is a strong one for a Challenger 125 with fellow former top-10 players Fernando Verdasco and Lucas Pouille joining Wawrinka in the draw.

