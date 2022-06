Tennis

'I think I'm a little bit in shock' - Coco Gauff stunned by reaching French Open final after beating Martina Trevisan

'I think I'm a little bit in shock' - Coco Gauff is left stunned by reaching the French Open final after beating Martina Trevisan.

00:02:49, 40 minutes ago