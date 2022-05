Tennis

'I think the women are definitely talking' - Barbara Schett on men getting majority of night matches at Roland-Garros

Hear from Eurosport presenter Barbara Schett as she gives her thoughts on the fact that so far the men have been given nine of out of the ten nigt matches so far at the 2022 French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:55, an hour ago