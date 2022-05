Tennis

‘I was admiring…’ – Novak Djokovic on watching Giro d’Italia on Eurosport

Novak Djokovic told Barbara Schett in the Cube that he was watching the Giro d’Italia as he warmed up for a match at the French Open because he admires the athleticism of the athletes. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

