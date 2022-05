Tennis

‘I was surprised to see him!’ – Tim Henman on ‘awkward’ Toni Nadal appearance at Rafael Nadal match at French Open

Toni Nadal was in the stands for Rafael Nadal’s match with Felix Auger-Aliassime – in the unusual capacity of coaching his nephew’s Canadian rival. When the match went to a fifth set, Toni disappeared and was not seen again until he was spotted debriefing Auger-Aliassime. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:27, 23 minutes ago