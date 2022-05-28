Novak Djokovic has spoken of his admiration for elite-level cyclists, after admitting to watching the Giro d’Italia on Eurosport.

While doing his final warm-up for his third-round clash with Aljaz Bedene at the French Open, the No. 1 seed was keeping a firm eye on the Giro d’Italia.

Ad

Roland-Garros 'Grand Slam is different' - Djokovic feels experience could help in any Alcaraz battle 17 HOURS AGO

Djokovic and Schwartzman are likely to be battling in Paris when the Giro podium positions will be settled in the final time-trial on Sunday.

The world No. 1 is likely to catch the highlights, and down the line he has said he would like to pick the brains of the best cyclists - likely in a bid to pick up marginal gains.

“I was watching the Giro and admiring these guys,” Djokovic told Eurosport. “They're tremendous athletes.

“You know, so many races that go over 200 kilometres each race, uphill toughest possible kind of races.

“I don't know how they recovered, to be honest, you know, it's would be very interesting.

'There were some talks with Great Britain' - Djokovic on nearly representing GB

“I never got a chance really, to speak with high class or champion cyclist. So hopefully one day I get a chance because I'm very interested because I heard different stories that they have to wake up at night and cycle because of the blood flow, and they can't afford to sleep throughout the entire night.

“I don't know if this is this is true or not, but it seems a little bit, a little bit extreme.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

Roland-Garros 'World class' - Djokovic storms through to fourth round with 'dominant' win A DAY AGO