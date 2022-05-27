Novak Djokovic has expressed his desire to play at next year’s Australian Open, but has had no discussions about his visa status.

Djokovic was deported from the country on the eve of this year's Australian Open due to issues over his Covid vaccination status.

Ad

The cancellation of his visa means he could be banned from returning to the country for three years.

Roland-Garros 'Finishes in style' - Zverev battles through first set tie-breaker in third round 26 MINUTES AGO

Djokovic has won the Australian Open on nine occasions and with the change in government in the country, it is not inconceivable that he could be allowed back to compete in Melbourne next year.

The Serb has had no discussions on the subject, but has a desire to return.

“In terms of the government, yes, I heard the news, but, I mean, I don't know anything about whether my visa is going to be reinstated or whether I'm going to be allowed to come back to Australia,” Djokovic said in his press conference following his win over Aljaz Bedene at the Australian Open. “I would like to. I would like to go there and play Australian Open.

“I don't hold any grudges. Look, you know, it was what it was.

“If I have an opportunity to go back to Australia and play a place where I made the biggest success in my career on Grand Slam, I would love to come back.”

There were a host of stars from screen and sport in attendance at Roland-Garros, and Djokovic has said he was inspired to perform by seeing former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

“It's an honour to have these legends of the football world coming to watch myself,” Djokovic said. “And most of the tennis players, we are fans of football. Of course, we know them, we watch them, we watch the teams, nations, we watch all the competitions. So of course it is a great feeling when someone of their level of success and personality comes to watch us live.

“It gives you a bit more motivation, you know.

“I saw Arsene at the beginning of the match. It positively affected me. I had even more motivation to perform well in front of them.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros Top 5: Nadal's best shots in beating Van de Zandschulp at French Open 35 MINUTES AGO