Alex Corretja feels Stefanos Tsitsipas must serve well if he is the make a deep run at the French Open.

The warm weather was more suited to Tsitsipas, as the conditions allowed him to get more action on the ball, and he dominated his Swedish opponent.

While his overall game was solid, the foundations were built on serve. He won 83% of points on his first serve - and 80% on second.

According to Corretja, those are the numbers the Greek has to produce if he is to go deep at Roland-Garros.

“I liked the way he was playing,” Corretja said in the Eurosport studio. “He was moving well and playing aggressively.

“It was in totally different conditions. First match was a night session, and the second match was wet and he did not find his way. Today the sun was out and he was hitting the ball much harder with more spin.”

“He needs the forehand as his backhand when he gets spin into the ball it is good as it bounces high, but if he does not hit the spin they (opponents) can hit it flat to his backhand and that’s when he struggles,” Corretja said. “If he serves well it is much easier as he is inside the court and if he is inside the baseline, he is dangerous.”

Eurosport expert Tim Henman expected a positive showing from Tsitsipas after two below-par displays.

“We expected a reaction,” Henman said. “He came through two difficult matches, he had been on the court for seven hours and 40 minutes so he will be pleased not only with the performance, but his attitude on the court.

“There were times where he looked frustrated in the first two rounds, whereas today was plain sailing.”

