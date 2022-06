Tennis

Iga Swiatek has been ‘near flawless’ but Coco Gauff offers ‘a real test’, says Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander thinks that Iga Swiatek is the favourite for the French Open title but has said that Coco Gauff's fearlessness could put some of the pressure back on Iga Swiatek - herself still only 21 - for the final. Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

