Iga Swiatek overcame a second-set wobble to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3 7-5 to progress to the fourth round of the French Open.

The Polish superstar looked set for serene progression after sealing the first set 6-3 and then leading 4-1 in the second. However, Kovinic secured two breaks of her own in the second to lead 5-4 to put herself on the cusp of forcing a decider.

Ad

Swiatek then showed her mettle to secure a decisive break in the 11th game of the second set, before serving it out.

Roland-Garros Swiatek demolishes Riske to march into round three with 30th straight win YESTERDAY AT 14:13

More to follow...

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros French Open order of play, Day 5 - Medvedev, Swiatek and Halep in action 25/05/2022 AT 16:00