Iga Swiatek overcame a second-set wobble to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3 7-5 to progress to the fourth round of the French Open.
The Polish superstar looked set for serene progression after sealing the first set 6-3 and then leading 4-1 in the second. However, Kovinic secured two breaks of her own in the second to lead 5-4 to put herself on the cusp of forcing a decider.
Swiatek then showed her mettle to secure a decisive break in the 11th game of the second set, before serving it out.
I. Swiatek67
D. Kovinic35
