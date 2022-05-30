World No. 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a huge scare to beat Qinwen Zheng in the French Open fourth round and take her winning run to 32 matches.
Swiatek dropped her first set of the tournament when 19-year-old Zheng saved five set points before rallying from 5-2 down in the tie-break to win the next five points.
The prospect of a shock merely clicked Swiatek into gear, however, as the 2020 champion responded with a bagel in the second set before winning the decider 6-2.
The women’s favourite goes on to face Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals, with the American No. 11 seed enjoying a comeback win of her own when seeing off Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6 6-2 6-3.
More to follow.
- -
