Iga Swiatek sealed a 33rd win on the bounce, beating Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2 to progress to the semi-final of the French Open, where she will face Daria Kasatkina , who beat Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 7-5(5) earlier on Wednesday.

Swiatek lost her first set of the tournament in the previous round against Qinwen Zheng, and was out of sorts at times against Pegula.

However, the overwhelming favourite on the women's side of the draw had enough class to secure her passage to the last four, securing three breaks of service in the first set and two in the second to set up a showdown with first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Kasatkina.

It will be Swiatek's third Grand Slam semi-final.

