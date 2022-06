Tennis

Iga Swiatek will find it 'so tough' to beat Coco Gauff in the French Open final, believes Alex Corretja

Iga Swiatek is "right where she wants to be" at the French Open but her hardest test is still to come in the final against Coco Gauff, says Eurosport's Alex Corretja. Corretja is predicting a close battle between the pair but suggests Swiatek's experience of winning at Roland-Garros in 2020 could be key.

00:00:56, 13 minutes ago