Ahead of the 2022 French Open, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has insisted he is a “different person” and a “different player” compared to when he competed at last year’s tournament.

The Spaniard most recently thrashed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets in the Madrid Open final , following victories over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament, to claim his fourth title of the year.

The world No.6 will be looking to land his first Grand Slam title in Paris after exiting the tournament in the third round last time out, and believes his overall growth can help him achieve that.

I think since that moment I grew up a lot, I am a different player, a different person.

“I played last year just to still grow up, to still get the experience and now I am, as I said, a different player with another game.

“I think now, this year, is one of my best years and I hope to get a good result here.

Alcaraz was beaten 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 in a third-round grudge match against Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open earlier this year, but believes his good form will come to fruition on the big stage in a bid for his first major title.

“Well, I try not to put pressure on myself and just play like I'm doing right now.

I’m playing good tennis right now with a lot of confidence.

“I’m trying not to think about the pressure and trying not to think about the result that I want, to win tournaments and stuff, just to keep playing.

