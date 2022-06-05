Rafael Nadal insists he will “keep fighting” as his remarkable renaissance continued with a 14th French Open title on Sunday.

With speculation rife he would soon hang up his racquet, Nadal received a roaring ovation when stepping on to Court Philippe-Chatrier ahead of his final with Casper Ruud.

After demolishing the Norwegian in straight sets , many expected him to use his ceremony speech to tease his retirement. Instead, he suggested the show will go on.

“It’s amazing the things that are happening this year,” said Nadal.

“For me personally, it’s very difficult to describe the feelings that I have.

“It’s something that I never believed to be here at 36 – being competitive again, playing on the most important court of my career. It means [an awful] lot to me.”

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting!”

More to follow.

