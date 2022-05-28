Eurosport expert Mats Wilander says Iga Swiatek is too professional to get carried away by her major rivals falling by the wayside at the French Open.

Swiatek arrived in Paris as the overwhelming favourite on the back of a 28-game unbeaten run.

Ad

Roland-Garros Casper Ruud - Lorenzo Sonego - Roland-Garros Highlights AN HOUR AGO

The Pole is a hot favourite to win her second French Open, with her position at the top of the market strengthened by a series of shocks.

Heading into the fourth round, Swiatek is the only player from the top 10 seeds remaining in the draw.

The No. 1 seed could be forgiven for feeling her name is on the trophy, but Wilander does not believe the 20-year-old has that sort of mindset.

“She is becoming the bigger and bigger favourite every match she plays,” Wilander said on Eurosport. “Yes when the other women from the top 10 are falling out of the tournament, on paper it makes it easier.

But I don’t think Iga is in that headspace. She is in a really good headspace where she is playing her opponent and it does not matter if you are ranked 10, 11 or 12.”

Highlights: Swiatek battles past Kovinic in straight sets to reach fourth round

Wilander feels it is not certain Swiatek will lift the title, as there are dangers remaining in the draw.

“There are some big hitters around, but it is women’s tennis in the last five, six years and it is very unpredictable,” Wilander said. “But the most predictable player we have had in the last few years is Iga Swiatek.

“She has won 31 matches in a row and is very predictable, especially on a clay court.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+