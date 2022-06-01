Marin Cilic says he is “unbelievably proud” to be through to his first French Open semi-final and has credited Andrey Rublev for showing “great sportsmanship” during the match.

The 33-year-old Croatian needed four hours and 10 minutes to overcome the Russian and will play either Holger Rune or Casper Ruud in the next round. Cilic has reached the quarter-final stage of Roland-Garros in 2017 and 2018 but has broken new ground by reaching the final four.

Ad

Roland-Garros 'Wow!' - Rune blasts stunning smash after enthralling rally with Ruud AN HOUR AGO

The 2014 US Open champion has praised Rublev for his generosity at a vital moment in the match.

“I’m unbelievably proud,” Cilic told Eurosport's Barbara Schett and Tim Henman in The Cube.

“Today was a tough day in the office and playing against Andrey is really a tough thing to do. Today was slightly different conditions to two days ago.

“It was a little bit harder in that the ball was not bouncing as much. Then it was not easy to open up the court and use the top spin. Luckily today I was serving fantastically well.

“I kept my focus today. It was not easy after losing that fourth set. He was really close to breaking a couple of games but I just kept my head down and put it in.

“I had some flashes in the last several years. A few years when I was playing incredibly well, aged 17 and 18, was incredible. I connect three, four sets but never this much in a tournament.

“I’m just trying to be myself in the court and whatever I feel on the court I just go for it.

“I’m just enjoying myself on the court and this performance and the fight. Andrey on a few occasions showed great sportsmanship and in this kind of a match every single point counts. I have to hand it to him.

“Bad luck to him, unfortunately one of us had to go down but it just shows he’s an incredible guy and an incredible player.”

'An incredible battle' - Cilic pays tribute to Rublev after French Open victory

In his on-court interview, Cilic said: “It was an incredible battle. Andrey played incredibly well and it was an incredible fair play performance on the court. A lot of heart.

“One had to go down and today was my day. Andrey played an incredible match. Bad luck to him.”

- - -

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Risky tennis but it's brilliant' - Henman and Wilander laud Cilic bravery 2 HOURS AGO