Tennis

'Insane match put in the shadow' - Mats Wilander on Alexander Zverev injury ending Rafael Nadal clash at French Open

'Insane match put in the shadow' - Mats Wilander gives his thoughts on Alexander Zverev's injury ending his semi-final with Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:04, an hour ago