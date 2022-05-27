Rafael Nadal’s win over Botic van de Zandschulp has set the 21-time major winner up for an intriguing, and potentially awkward, clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open.

Canadian youngster Auger-Aliassime is now coached by Toni Nadal, Rafael’s uncle and the man who helped him to so much success earlier in his career.

Toni Nadal was in Rafael’s box earlier in the tournament at Roland-Garros, and Eurosport expert Tim Henman floated an awkward scenario.

Speaking in the Eurosport studio, Henman said: “Is there some small-print in the contract that Toni does sit in the box? I don’t know.

“It must be a little bit uncomfortable for everyone involved.

“I don’t know what the answer is.”

Auger-Aliassime beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6(3) 7-6(2) 7-5 to advance to the fourth round, and Henman said it was a performance that would boost the 21-year-old’s confidence.

“Coming through three tight sets shows he is playing well in those big points and coming through in those pressure moments,” Henman said. “Felix Auger-Aliassime will be delighted to come through, that is a proper clay-court win.”

While it was an impressive win, the stakes will be raised when he takes on the 13-time French Open champion.

“It is each and every point, whether Rafa is serving or receiving, he is looking to establish himself in the rally,” Henman said. “When he starts dictating, being a leftie and opening up the angles, we have seen it before.

“He has lost only an average of 7.6 games in a match. That is a good stat when it is best of three, let alone when it is best of five.

“He only hit backhands after his serve on five occasions. It is such a strong shot, that every time you are getting the ball back into play you are facing Rafa’s forehand.”

