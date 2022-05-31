Eurosport expert John McEnroe had his say after Rafael Nadal got a time violation for taking too long over his serves against Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

The 13-time champion, who has a penchant for taking his time over serves, was warned by the umpire after the shot clock repeatedly hit zero when he was attempting to hold under immense pressure from Djokovic.

It is often a constant issue at the highest level as players attempt to catch their breath and get their composure back in the midst of a brutal on-court battle. Nadal and Djokovic have both found themselves warned on many occasions over the issue.

McEnroe does not believe there is any point in having a shot clock if it is not going to be enforced consistently and properly, with Nadal getting a warning for one occasion when the clock hit zero when he did not at numerous other times.

Nadal is far from alone in having a tough battle keeping up with the shot clock, and it is pretty understandable in some respects given the brutality of a long and draining battle on clay with the miraculous levels of physicality the likes of the Spaniard and Djokovic have to display each match.

"He should be penalised," McEnroe said when the clock hit zero yet again with Nadal serving. "If you are going to do it, do it, otherwise don't bother. It is like humouring everyone.

"It's a joke! He takes a look at the clock again… one. He’s edging it, isn’t he? Shouldn’t they have it at 15 seconds on the second serve? 10? Something?

"Or don’t bother. It’s like, you can take as much time as you want on the second serve. How long is this game? 12 minutes? Jeez."

When Nadal finally did receive a time violation warning from the umpire, McEnroe responded: "Now the umpire says it. Nadal ignores him…"

"Wow! What’s his record here, 109 and 3? 107 and 3," he raved on commentary.

"He’s going to turn 36 on Friday. I can’t recall, I can't remember seeing him play as well as this. It is as close to the best I’ve seen him play.”

“No other player has had to deal with more adversity [than Novak]," McEnroe said.

"It is unfair, I’ve got to say that. This guy has turned lemons into lemonade more often than any player in the history of tennis, and if you don’t think it bothers him, you’re nuts!

"He is so mentally tough that he can deal with this and somehow channel that anger and frustration over what he feels is a lack of respect - and I feel it is too!”

