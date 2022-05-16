Daniil Medvedev was non-committal when asked his opinion on Wimbledon's ban on Russian players as he prepares to return to tour action this week.

Unsurprisingly, in his first conversation back with reporters, the US Open champion was asked his thoughts on the All England Club's decision that was made during his absence.

Medvedev said: "There has been a lot of talk around it. I just tried to follow what's happening because I don't have any decisions to make.

"It's right now about Wimbledon itself, the ATP, maybe the British government is involved.

"It's a tricky situation and like every situation in life, you ask 100 players, everybody's going to give a different opinion.

"[If] I can play: I'm going to be happy to play in Wimbledon. I love this tournament.

"[If] I cannot play: well, I'm going to try to play other tournaments and prepare well for next year if I have the chance to play."

Many of the world's top players have publicly opposed the ban, including both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic . Medvedev says only now is he getting the chance to speak to some of his fellow pros about the potential next steps.

"Since I haven't been on the tour, I haven't talked to any of them face to face," the Russian said.

"It was the first time when I came here [Geneva] on Saturday when I can talk to players, and if they start talking about this, we can discuss.

I don't know exactly what's happening, what's going to happen, if there are going to be more decisions made.

"Same about Wimbledon. I don't know if this decision is 100 per cent, and it's over."

On the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Medvedev said he had been closer to events given his downtime.

"I was working hard on my rehab so I had some time to follow what's happening, and it's where it's at," he said.

