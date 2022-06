Tennis

'It's unsettling, shocking' - Protester ties herself to net during French Open semi-final, Tim Henman reacts

'It's unsettling, shocking' - A protester ties herself to the net during the French Open semi-final between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud and Tim Henman reacts. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:03, an hour ago