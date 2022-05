Tennis

'It was an absolute clinic' - Tim Henman in awe of 'incredible' Carlos Alcaraz

Tim Henman couldn't help but be impressed as he watched Carlos Alcaraz 'destroy' Sebastian Korda in the third round of the French Open. “It was a complete performance." remarked the former British number one. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:19, an hour ago