Tennis

'It was ridiculous' - Emotional Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to surprise defeat to Holger Rune at French Open

'It was ridiculous' - An emotional Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to his surprise defeat to Holger Rune at the French Open. “I wasn't really applying a lot of pressure, it was ridiculous at a point, and again I was stubborn, I was stubborn to change it," Tsitsipas lamented after the match. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:06, an hour ago