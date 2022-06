Tennis

'Leave!' - Holger Rune appears to yells at box, shortly before his mother vacates seat at French Open

Holger Rune was caught up in a controversy in his French Open quarter-final as he appeared to shout 'leave!' at his box multiple times, shortly before his mother departed Philippe-Chatrier arena. Rune denies he was shouting at his mother, instead saying it was aimed at another person.

