Barbara Schett says Martina Trevisan is an “inspiration” to girls around the world after overcoming her struggles with anorexia and discussing it openly.

Trevisan went away from competitive tennis for four years and revealed in 2020 in an open letter that she had been suffering with the eating disorder.

Ad

Roland-Garros ‘That was pretty frosty’ - Henman and Corretja on Rune’s handshake with Ruud AN HOUR AGO

Trevisan won her first WTA tour title - the Morocco Open - last month and Eurosport’s Schett says her comeback in the sport gives “other girls hope” when it comes to overcoming eating disorders and mental health challenges.

She said: “It’s really great to see that so many players, mostly female players, are speaking and talking openly about their problems.

“Remember last year Naomi Osaka talked about her mental health problems and we have Danielle Collins talking about endometriosis and Madison Keys and now Martina Trevisan talking about eating disorders.

“There’s so many girls who are outspoken now. It gives other girls hope as well who are in situations like that. It’s a good thing because you are showing that you are vulnerable and that you are not a machine or not perfect.

“You can see with Trevisan who has reached the semi-finals of the French Open then even if you go through some dark times and dark periods in your life then you can bounce back.

“It shows us all how strong she is and she is certainly an inspiration for all of us.”

Alize Lim says she struggled with an eating disorder during her playing career and says she was not surprised to have learnt about Trevisan’s very personal story.

“I think it’s openly spoken about between players but not to people outside because it’s very personal," she said. "Am I worried about it? It depends on each person personally but I’m not surprised in a way.

“I at times had some eating disorders when I was playing because there is so much pressure and you do not feel you are controlling anything that you are doing because you want to give everything all the time.

“You’re travelling, you’re sacrificing a lot but at the end of the day you lose every week most of the time and it’s always something tough on you.”

'It's very personal' - Lim on eating disorders in tennis and the pressure on players

On the subject of mental health, Lim says Naomi Osaka’s honesty with battling her own personal demons will be helping players on the tennis circuit.

“I think honestly people feel open to talk about it thanks to Naomi Osaka,” she said.

“The way that she opened up about it last year at the French Open and during the whole season really helped other players to talk about it.

“If the world number one or someone who won Grand Slams is doing it then it’s OK for me to do it.

“So it’s really positive that she can open up about it and maybe somehow they can get help with it and be less ashamed of it and maybe be treated in a better way to improve.”

'Everyone feels more free to open up thanks to Osaka' - Lim

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'A big day for Norwegian tennis!' - Ruud hails Eikeri for reaching mixed doubles final AN HOUR AGO