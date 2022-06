Tennis

'Match will be won and lost on backhand side' - Tim Henman previews Holger Rune v Casper Ruud at French Open

'The match will be won and lost on the backhand side' - Tim Henman previews Holger Rune v Casper Ruud at the French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:47, 28 minutes ago