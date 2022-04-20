Iga Swiatek says Rafa Nadal's approach to tennis is what she plans to model her career on.

She now goes into the clay-court season - her favourite surface - as one of the leading contenders to win what would be her second Roland Garros title after her first in 2020.

And legendary Spaniard Nadal - who holds the most majors in the men's game with 21 - is the person Swiatek is looking to mimic as she eyes longer-term success.

Speaking to Eurosport France, Swiatek said: "Mostly, [I see my career plan as] like Rafa. I feel closest to this approach. I want to focus on my day-to-day work. It's important, it's the most clear situation for me.

"If I start thinking about records, or 'I want to be the first in this, the first to do that', it's not good for me. I don't want to be like I'm always chasing something.

"So focus on the day-by-day, the next match. It helps me to stay calm. Don't waste energy on other stuff.

"But everyone is different so I can also understand Novak [Djokovic's] way [of openly declaring which records he wants to break].

"A lot of things have already happened especially in the last couple of weeks so I need to stay focussed on the next tournament.

"If I think about the whole season, it will be a little bit too much for me. I need to stay calm."

Swiatek - who goes into this week's Stuttgart Open on a 19-match winning streak - says Nadal is not just her inspiration looking ahead from now, but was also responsible for the person she is today - and even the way she plays.

Swiatek said: "In everyday life, I think my sister had the biggest influence because she was the one I was watching everyday. I wanted to be like her, like every younger sibling.

"But Rafa for sure he inspired me a lot. I had a lot of fun watching him play on TV. Basically, his mental strength is the main thing I wanted to take from him.

I wanted to play topspin like him, too. He is the reason why I play like this.

"Rafa has always been my idol. I have pretty sad memories of Roland Garros last year because I was crying when Rafa lost against Novak.

"But two years ago, I was watching the final. I had the trophy photoshoot [after she won the women's title]. I was wearing this really nice long dress and went to see the final [Nadal-Djokovic] like this.

"It was nice because I didn't get the chance to see Rafa play so often. I wanted to use that occasion."

