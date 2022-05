Tennis

'Nadal just ignores him!' - John McEnroe frustrated at Rafael Nadal taking too long over serves against Novak Djokovic

'Nadal just ignores him!' - John McEnroe is left frustrated at Rafael Nadal for taking too long over his serves against Novak Djokovic. "He should be penalised," John McEnroe said when the clock hit zero yet again with Rafael Nadal serving. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

