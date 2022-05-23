Naomi Osaka has crashed out of the first round of the French Open following a straight sets defeat to Amanda Anisimova.

The 24-year-old, making her return to Roland-Garros after her dramatic withdrawal in 2021, couldn’t keep up with the serve of the American in the first set, which she lost 7-5.

The writing was on the wall after a break at 4-3 in second and despite a brief fightback from the four-time Grand Slam winner in the very next game, Anisimova held and served out the win.

