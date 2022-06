Tennis

'No one is stronger mentally than Rafa' - Chris Evert and Mats Wilander on Casper Ruud v Rafael Nadal at French Open

'No one is stronger mentally than Rafa' - Chris Evert and Mats Wilander preview Casper Ruud v Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

00:02:57, 33 minutes ago