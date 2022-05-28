The French Open crowd were less-than-sympathetic when France's Alize Cornet was forced to retire injured during her third-round match with Qinwen Zheng.

The 32-year-old was losing 6-0 3-0 and not looking at all likely to salvage a game as she struggled badly on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday afternoon.

The French player, who had been supported superbly during her wins over Misaki Doi and former champion Jelena Ostapenko in the previous two rounds, did not receive such sympathetic backing on this occasion.

At a changeover when 3-0 down in the second set, Cornet had an extended exchange with the umpire before deciding that she did not believe it was right to continue to play in the match.

After shaking her opponent's hand and waving to the crowd, she was roundly booed and it made for an uncomfortable watch as she had to walk off the court without receiving the support she may have been expecting.

With both thigh muscles heavily bandaged, it made for a sorry sight and she was simply unable to make a match of it. The fact that she was the last remaining French singles player left in the women's draw did not help the mood.

"She said there is no point, she is just suffering, so I am not sure how much longer this is going to go on," said Jo Durie on commentary for Eurosport.

"Come on, give the girl a break! Oh, come on, give her a cheer! No, she tried her best. You could see how hampered she was.

"She didn't want to stop now, here on this court. It is a real shame because that could have been a very good match."

Simon Reed added: "Well, the crowd are booing, but really? It is a nonsense to boo her.

"She gave them one of the times of their lives the other night. Now she is paying a price for it."

Zheng's next match will be significantly tougher with world No. 1 and the overwhelming favourite to triumph at Roland-Garros for a second time, Iga Swiatek, her fourth-round opponent.

Swiatek produced more magic as she battled past Danka Kovinic in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

