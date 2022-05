Tennis

Novak Djokovic: 'Hard working' Carlos Alcaraz has surprised everyone

Novak Djokovic heaped praise on teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz as the two men vie for the 2022 French Open title. Djokovic discussed Alcaraz' progression and a number of other subjects as a guest on Eurosport's Cube. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:04:00, 13 minutes ago