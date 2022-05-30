Rafael Nadal’s hopes of winning a record-extending 14th French Open title have suffered a big blow after his quarter-final with Novak Djokovic was confirmed as Tuesday’s night match.

Nadal has made no secret about preferring to play in the daytime, while Djokovic suggested that he and the Spaniard “might make totally different requests” to organisers.

The Roland-Garros committee were always going to upset someone with their scheduling, with teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz also pleading for an afternoon slot after back-to-back night matches – saying a third on the spin would be “unfair”.

Alex Corretja believes the decision will favour Djokovic as he reacted with shock on Eurosport’s coverage on Monday.

“Oh dear! We will have time to talk about [the conditions],” began Corretja.

“Of course Rafa’s game is not as effective because usually he likes to hit the ball with a lot of spin, meaning that the ball will go very high.

“But if he plays at night, the ball might bounce a little bit lower, and for Novak’s game, [that is] better.

“Obviously the conditions are the same for everyone, but it depends on your game. It can suit your game more or less, and that’s why for Rafa’s game, it is always better when it’s sunny.”

Alcaraz's quarter-final with Zverev follows Leylah Fernandez's clash with Martina Trevisan and Coco Gauff's all-American match with Sloane Stephens in the afternoon session on Tuesday.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Eurosport expert Mats Wilander explained the differences between playing in the day and at night on the clay at Roland-Garros.

“Without a doubt, yes," Wilander said when asked if it was different playing in the day compared to the night.

"The surface - clay - becomes a little moist, and the tennis ball picks up the moisture, [becoming] heavier, much harder to spin.

"Of course, the night session at the US Open is different too because of the temperature changes and humidity, but the court itself doesn’t change as much; of course a cement hard court.

"When it’s hot, it’s bouncier than when it’s cold, but this change [at Roland-Garros] is way more, and it’s tricky for players."

Nadal admitted after his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday that his body could give up at any time as he dropped more retirement hints.

“I am just enjoying the fact I am here for one more year. Being honest, every match that I play here I do not know if it will be the last match here in Roland-Garros in my tennis career. That is my situation now," he said.

“I went through a tough process again with my foot. I do not know what will happen in the near future with my career, so I am just trying to enjoy and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream.

“I hope to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible and then let’s see.”

