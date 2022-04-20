Rafael Nadal is taking a risk if he decides to come back from injury at the Madrid Open, according to Alex Corretja.

Ad

After an extraordinary start to 2022 - including his Australian Open win - that setback forced Nadal off the tour, with the Spaniard only just coming back to light hitting this week.

Roland-Garros 'Always been my idol' - Swiatek on wanting to be like Nadal 5 HOURS AGO

Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal revealed that his nephew is intending to play in the Spanish capital , but Eurosport pundit Corretja wonders if it is the right setting for the 35-year-old to return.

Corretja said: "I think the major decision for Rafa will be go to Madrid or not. This is probably the most difficult part for Rafa because I believe from what we heard and what we saw that he is practicing.

"In a regular situation he might be ready to play Madrid, but is Madrid the perfect place for Rafa to come back?

"Knowing that it's the altitude and that through the clay-court season, that was the place that he usually felt a little bit more uncomfortable because he's got so much power and he doesn't control the ball as much as he likes, he's got some opponents that hurt him in Madrid that usually don't do [so] in a sea-level place.

"So is he going to be ready for Madrid? Maybe he is ready, but I'm not so sure that it will be his pick to get back in Madrid.

"If he's healthy, probably he will go, but I think he will need to think what is best for him in order to be perfect for Roland Garros because [whilst] it would be great if he can be in Madrid and it would be unbelievable if he can be in Rome, he can't hide that his main goal is to be perfect for Paris.

"And what's the best preparation for Paris? Two tournaments including that one in Madrid or skip and practice and get ready in Rome to see how it goes? And then Paris - only time will tell that. But it's going to be a very tricky decision because skipping Madrid would be a pity for him.

"But at the same time, we know how risky Madrid is from a professional point of view.

"Maybe this time he'll go a little bit more relaxed with less expectations and maybe he feels quite OK to do well, but I don't think his goal should be [being] great for Madrid. Madrid should be a transition to be perfect for Roland Garros.

"Even if we love Madrid and we love Masters 1000 [events] because they are very important on the tour, at this stage of his [Nadal's] career we cannot lie believing that a Masters 1000 [title] will change his career or his life but another major, I think it will."

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

ATP Madrid Nadal targeting Madrid return as uncle Toni confirms ‘he intends to play’ 21 HOURS AGO