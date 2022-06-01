Rafael Nadal once again hinted at retirement despite his remarkable performance to outlast Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarter-finals.

In their 59th meeting Nadal saw off his great rival in four sets , 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6, to take his place in the last four where he will play Alexander Zverev.

Nadal's movement appeared to be uncompromised during the stunning encounter but as he revealed in his post-match press conference, that does not mean he has found a solution to his long-standing foot problem that caused him to limp out of the Italian Open prior to Roland-Garros.

"I am old enough to not hide things or come here to say a thing that I don't believe," Nadal said.

"I don't know what can happen. I think, as I said before, I'm going to be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don't know what's going to happen after here.

"I have what I have in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or small solution to that, then it's becoming super difficult for me. So that's it.

"I am just enjoying every day that I have the chance to be here, and without thinking much about what can happen in the future. Of course I'm going to keep fighting to find a solution, but for the moment we haven't [got one].

"So just giving myself a chance to play another semi-final here at Roland-Garros is a lot of energy for me."

Nadal also shared the one difference to the Italian Open that he believes is helping him stay fit - for the moment at least.

"In Rome I didn't have my doctor with me. Here, I have him, you can do things.

"I'm doing everything that I can to play this tournament [in] the best conditions possible.

"After that, I don't know how it will be to be honest, but here I'll be fine."

