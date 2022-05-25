Tennis

'Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic would not be at this level without Federer' - Mats Wilander

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated tennis over the last 20 years, winning 61 Grand Slam titles between them. While Nadal has won the most Slams of the trio (21), Mats Wilander thinks Federer "set the tone" for the Spaniard and Djokovic to achieve their success. Wilander also hopes Federer and Serena Williams get the perfect send-off when they retire.

