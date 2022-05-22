Dominic Thiem admitted he is planning on playing in Challenger events following his first round loss to Hugo Dellien at Roland Garros.

Thiem is yet to win a match in 2022 and looked a shadow of himself against Dellien as he continues to struggle to recover from a wrist injury that kept him out of the sport for over a year.

The Austrian is a two-time runner up at Roland Garros but barely made it past lunch time on day one this year as a jubilant Dellien claimed a deserved victory.

And the former world number three said he was not yet ready to compete at the highest level.

"It was not a good match at all but it is what it is," Thiem said.

"You’ve got to take time, as the level is extremely high from all the players competing here and I’m not there yet. I was really working hard to get there but the time was just not enough; I’ve got to accept it.

"Even though there have been some really painful defeats now week after week, still nothing unexpected happened. Had I won a lot of matches it would have been a big surprise, so it’s painful.

"I'm very disappointed, but the wait goes on. It is going to take a few more months until I say now I am ready to beat those guys again."

Thiem's forehand let him down in the match, as it did against Andy Murray in Madrid two weeks ago.

Highlights: Thiem crashes out in first round to Dellien at French Open

And while he said that his performance in practice is strong, it's a far-cry from the experience at top-level tournaments.

"The problem is in practice it is really decent but a match situation is something different, Grand Slam especially. I am definitely thinking to go back to Challenger level for one or two tournaments," he added.

"I am more tight, more nervous and the whole body gets more tight. This is toxic to my forehand because I am still missing the fine feeling there."

Dellien twice broke Thiem in the first set as he raced into the lead, and two more quick breaks in the second put the Bolivian on the brink.

A tighter third set showed promise for Thiem, but Dellien grabbed the break he needed to wrap the match up in just over two hours.

The unseeded Bolivian was understandably delighted at what he called "the best win of his career".

'It's a very special day. Dominic is such a good player. He’ll come back for sure to a high level and fight for the best placings in the tournament. I am so happy to be here with my friends and family, who have come all the way from Bolivia. See you in the next round!’

---

