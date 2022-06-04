Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has spoken of his joy at seeing his compatriot, Iga Swiatek, triumph at the French Open after her victory over Coco Gauff.

Swiatek showed all her class and fearsome strength of character as she overcame the 18-year-old, who was playing in her maiden Grand Slam singles final.

Swiatek's 35th win in a row ties her with Venus Williams for the longest WTA win streak since 2000 as she continued her remarkable dominance on the red dirt in Paris.

Lewandowski, who is the captain of the Poland football team, was present in Swiatek's box for the match and the pair enjoyed a joyful exchange after she clambered up to thank and embrace her team. He later gave his reaction to her success to Eurosport.

"Iga's success confirmed she's the best in the world, she won another Roland Garros," Lewandowski told Eurosport Poland.

"I'm personally very happy I could watch it live because I don't get many such chances in my career, in my life. So when I have the opportunity, I take it.

"When Iga wins, it's something fantastic, a perfect combination. The emotions are there. Maybe they are a little bit… I don't want to say subdued, but on a different level than when I'm on the field.

"But I was looking at many different things, at how Iga and her opponent, Coco, were moving on their feet, making those little steps, at more technical aspects. But at the end of the day, I was very happy then that she won, that was the main goal today.

"I'm super happy. Another great success today, I'm counting on more in the near future. She is on top of not only women's tennis but also she's getting closer to what's coming to her. New experiences, new things she will have to overcome. She is definitely aware of that.

"We see that not only in the way she is and plays, but also in what kind of person she is. She knows what she's doing, she walks the path she chose for herself. I hope she can make all her dreams come true and reach her goals because that's what is most important in an athlete's career.

"Individual sports are different than team sports: there are pros and cons of both, but seeing Iga on court today, alone, how she has to deal with all the problems and difficulties on her own, find ways to improve, to win a game, a set, the match… I think in team sports we also need that individualism.

"I know those feelings. I am a striker, I know sometimes I have to do things on my own. So I understand what Iga goes through during a match, regardless of whether it's going great, but especially when she has some troubles. This is what all athletes must do, overcome such situations and show who is better.

"Today, Iga is the star. So all eyes are on her. She should celebrate this victory and be happy."

