Simona Halep will benefit from working from Serena Williams’ long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou, according to Eurosport expert Mats Wilander.

It was announced earlier this year that two-time major winner Halep had enlisted the help of Mouratoglou.

At 30 years of age it is late in her career to make the move but, according to Wilander, it is an indication that the former world No. 1 wants to climb back to the top of the tree - as she told Eurosport recently

Wilander feels Mouratoglou will teach Halep to play aggressive tennis, and success will depend on whether the Romanian can take what she will be taught onto the court.

“I’m noticing a difference with Simona Halep’s game every year I see her,” Wilander said in the Eurosport studio.

“She’s trying to be a little bit more aggressive and that is the natural evolution of most tennis players, especially when you have won a couple of Grand Slams and the monkey is off your back and now you’re going back to the process of developing your game.

“I see changes there and I think with the help of Patrick Mouratoglou - there will be a lot of confidence that Simona Halep will have with him because he worked with Serena for so long.

“But on the other hand, [former coach] Darren Cahill is one of the best coaches of all time as well.

“So I think Simona Halep, she’s in good hands [but] it’s still going to be up to her to implement those aggressive changes in matches.”

Halep, who won the French Open in 2018, made a winning start to her 2022 Roland Garros campaign - beating Nastasja Schunk in three sets

She continues her quest against Qinwen Zheng on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday.

