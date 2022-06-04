Iga Swiatek has given a strong message of support to the people of Ukraine straight after winning her second French Open title.

"I want to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong because the world is still there," the world No. 1 said, which was met by a sustained applause from the crowd inside Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"Since my first speech in Doha [in February], basically I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one the situation is going to get better, but I'm still going to have hopes and try to support.

"Thank you guys and see you next year."

Swiatek has worn a blue and yellow ribbon affixed to her white baseball cap since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February. The 21-year-old explained that she will continue to have the ribbon to raise awareness.

“The war is still there and people are suffering,” she told NBC.

“Many players have taken off the ribbons and there is huge discussion about next tournaments and points.

"It’s not about that but the whole situation there and I want people to be aware.”

Swiatek says she is delighted to win her second Grand Slam title and believes that "the sky is the limit" for her.

"I found out a lot during this whole season; the sky is the limit," she told Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

"Every time I had doubts and every time I had a feeling that this streak was coming to an end, I was able to work through that and focus on the next step.

"I’m really proud of myself that I was able to do that because I’ve been talking to my team about that, but I realise that it’s not easy to keep doing it for so many months so hopefully I’ll have some time to recharge before I come back."

She added: “I’m pretty overwhelmed because these players that I’ve met on tour, except [maybe] Serena because she has 23 [Grand Slams].

"Simona [Halep]... now I’m going to forget their surnames! I’ve been watching them since I was a junior and I always felt like, with two Grand Slams, the first was cool, but the second is a confirmation.

"I feel like two Grand Slams was [maybe] my goal, so I’m really happy to have done this and repeat the whole thing.

"Two weeks is hard work and a lot can happen, but I’m happy I stayed focused and I kept myself in good shape.”

